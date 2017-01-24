The Colorado State Patrol requests the assistance of the public in locating vehicles which may have struck a pedestrian lying in the roadway in Adams County.

This morning, at approximately 6:20 a.m. a pedestrian was struck in the southbound lanes of Zuni Street, just north of West 52nd Avenue in Adams County. The pedestrian was struck and possibly rolled over by multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles involved has been described as a grey or white pick-up with a black tool box in the bed. After striking or rolling over the pedestrian, the drivers of the vehicles did not stop to render aid or notify authorities of the crash. It is a possibility that the drivers involved never saw the male lying in the roadway as the pedestrian was wearing dark colored clothing at the time of the incident.

The pedestrian, an adult male, died on scene.

If you have any details that may assist the Colorado State Patrol in locating any of the vehicles involved, or may have been in the area between 5:30 a.m. and 6:20 a.m. please call CSP dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1D-17-0381.

This incident remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol.