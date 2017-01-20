WASHINGTON D.C. – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today reacted to President-elect Trump’s intended nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, and his commitment to reviewing the EPA’s decision to deny claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) for any injury or economic loss arising out of the Gold King Mine spill in August 2015. Attorney General Pruitt stated his commitment during his Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works confirmation hearing.

“I applaud Attorney General Pruitt’s commitment to review the EPA’s decision to not process FTCA claims related to the Gold King Mine spill,” said Gardner. “The EPA is responsible for the injury and economic losses that took place in Southwest Colorado, and that’s why I’ve worked to see that the agency is held accountable and that my constituents are made whole. This commitment is a step in the right direction. I will continue to work toward fixing the Obama Administration’s broken promise.”