Denver police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run; award offered
DENVER (AP) _ Denver police are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run crash on Sunday morning.
They say a man was hit in the LoDo neighborhood by a BMW 6 series sedan around 2:15 a.m. as the many bars and clubs in the area shut down for the night.
Police are offering an award for up to $2,000 to anyone who can help them find the driver.
