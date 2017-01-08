Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Friday, January 6, 2017:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area. Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Saturday, January 7, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Saturday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Cold temperatures and snow cover will limit atmospheric mixing and cause Poor visibility on Saturday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Friday, 1/6/2017 the highest AQI value was 59 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, January 6, 2017, 2:30 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations are most likely within the Denver Metro Area and northward along the Front Range urban corridor into southern Weld County, including Greeley. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations are most likely within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 7-10 AM, and between 5-9 PM. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Saturday.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Friday, January 6, 2017, 2:25 PM MST

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.