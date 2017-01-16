Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Friday, January 13, 2017:

An Action Day for Particulates and Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Saturday, January 14, 2017. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Saturday.

A stagnant air mass overhead will allow fine particulates to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category in parts of the Front Range region on Friday and Saturday, particularly for locations within the Denver metro area.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Friday, 1/13/2017 the highest AQI value was 67 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, January 13, 2017, 1:30 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Friday and Saturday. Fine particulate concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range will initially be confined to locations within the Denver metro area, but could spread to other Front Range locations on Saturday. People with hear or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion on Friday and Saturday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday.

Visibility is expected to be Poor on Saturday.