Deer Trail School hosting high school football meeting Jan. 10
DEER TRAIL — Deer Trail High School will host a commitment meeting for students interested in playing football for the Eagles next year and their parents beginning at 6:15 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 10, in the cafeteria.
Deer Trail student-athletes have played football at Byers the past couple of years and tomorrow’s commitment meeting will help determine whether Deer Trail will reinstate its own program.
