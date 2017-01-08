Colorado’s United States Senator Announces Committee Assignments

Washington, DC reports U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) will be joining the Budget Committee and continue serving on the Foreign Relations Committee, Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Gardner’s Official Statement:

I look forward to serving on the Budget Committee, working to get our fiscal house in order, and to address years of the Obama Administration’s reckless spending. In addition to joining the Budget Committee, I’m grateful to continue serving on the Foreign Relations Committee, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. My committee assignments provide Coloradans a voice in shaping federal policy on important issues and significant challenges facing our country, and I’m eager to get to work. – Cory Gardner

For additional questions, please contact the Gardner Press Office, 354 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20515, (202) 224-5941.

