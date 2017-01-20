DENVER – The Colorado Rockies announced today the details of its 2017 Winter Caravan, a five-day tour across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, Jan. 23-28.

Fans throughout the Rocky Mountain Region will have the opportunity to meet and hear from new Rockies Manager Bud Black along with Rockies players Chad Bettis, Jon Gray, DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story, David Dahl, Mike Dunn, Gerardo Parra, Adam Ottavino, Tony Wolters, Tom Murphy and Carlos Estevez, as well as Rockies mascot Dinger, who will appear at most Caravan events.

A detailed Winter Caravan schedule is below. Events are open to the public and media unless otherwise noted. Scheduled appearances and personnel are subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 23 – Golden, Aurora and Denver

· Players scheduled to attend: Bettis, LeMahieu and Wolters

· 11 a.m. – Coors Brewery (Golden), Fan Meet and Greet

· 3 p.m. – Aurora Dugout Store, Fan Autograph Session and Photo Opportunity

· 5 p.m. – Diamond Dry Goods Store at Coors Field, Fan Autograph Session and Photo Opportunity

Tuesday, Jan. 24 – Colorado Springs and Littleton

· Players scheduled to attend: Bettis, Estevez, LeMahieu, Parra and Wolters

· 11 a.m. – United States Air Force Academy, Meet & Greet at cadet lunch (private)

· 1:45 p.m. – Lockheed Martin, Tour and Staff Q&A (private)

o Players: Bettis, LeMahieu and General Manager Jeff Bridich

· 2 p.m. – Colorado Springs Dugout Store, Fan Autograph Session and Photo Opportunity

o Players: Estevez, Parra and Wolters

Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Fort Collins and Laramie, Wyo.

· Players scheduled to attend: Dahl, Estevez, Murphy and Parra

· 11:15 a.m. – CSU Student Center (Fort Collins), Fan Meet & Greet

· 12 p.m. – Lunch at Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (Fort Collins) (invitation only)

· 1:45 p.m. – Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins) (private)

· 4 p.m. – University of Wyoming Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center (Laramie), Fan Q&A and Photo Opportunity

· 7 p.m. – University of Wyoming basketball game vs. UNLV (Laramie)

Thursday, Jan. 26 – Grand Junction and Salt Lake City, Utah

· Manager and players scheduled to attend: Manager Bud Black with players Dahl, Gray and Murphy

· 10:45 a.m. – Suplizio Field (Grand Junction), Press Conference (media only)

· 11:15 a.m. – Suplizio Field, Grand Junction Rockies Season Ticket Holder & VIP Lunch and Q&A (invitation only)

· 1 p.m. – Lincoln Park Barn (Grand Junction), Fan Meet & Greet

· 5 p.m. – The Green Pig (Salt Lake City), Fan Meet & Greet

Friday, Jan. 27 – Denver and Albuquerque, N.M.

· Manager and players scheduled to attend in Albuquerque: Manager Bud Black with players Dunn, Ottavino and Story

· Scheduled to attend in Denver: General Manager Jeff Bridich and players Gray and Dahl

· 9 a.m. – Farrell B. Howell ECE-8 school visit (Denver) (private)

· 10:30 a.m. – Children’s Hospital Colorado visit (Aurora) (private)

· 11:15 a.m. – Albuquerque Convention Center, Fan Autograph Session (included in Meet & Greet Luncheon ticket, luncheon to begin at 11:45 a.m.)

· 11:45 a.m. – Albuquerque Convention Center, Fan Meet & Greet Luncheon to benefit Lobo Little League, hosted by the Albuquerque Isotopes

· 1:30 p.m. – Lobo Little League Field (Albuquerque), Press Conference and Field Tour

Saturday, Jan. 28 – Denver

· Scheduled to attend: General Manager Jeff Bridich, Manager Bud Black and players Mike Dunn, Jon Gray, Adam Ottavino and Trevor Story

· 10 a.m. – Season Ticket Holder Hot Stove at Coors Field hosted by ROOT SPORTS’ Jenny Cavnar and 850 KOA broadcasters Jack Corrigan and Jerry Schemmel (invitation only)