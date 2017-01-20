CENTENNIAL — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 19 that an inmate in its detention center in Centennial is being treated for active tuberculosis.

A TB test is offered to every inmate coming into the facility. On Jan. 16, detention administration was notified that lab results related to the inmate in question showed that additional testing would be required to determine if the inmate was positive for the disease. Pending results of the additional tests, immediate arrangements were made to house the inmate in respiratory isolation and personal protective equipment has been provided to staff needing contact with the inmate. On Jan. 18, the additional testing revealed that the inmate contracted “very minimal TB disease,” as phrased by a physician.

While the likelihood of transmission is very low, the sheriff’s office have begun the process of testing anyone meeting the specific criteria for testing, which includes five hours or more of continuous direct contact with the inmate or 15-20 hours of direct contact with the inmate in a one week period.

Detention administration has remained in close contact with the Denver Metro Tuberculosis Clinic and the State of Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, which has resulted in the development of an appropriate treatment plan for the inmate, as well as for any individuals meeting the exposure criteria.

To maintain medical confidentiality, no additional information about the inmate is being released.