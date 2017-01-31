Talk to your Commissioners, Elected Officials about your priorities for Arapahoe County

LITTLETON — Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and give us your feedback when Arapahoe County hosts a Telephone Town Hall Meeting Feb. 2.

Arapahoe County offers this free, convenient forum for citizens to give us their priorities for their county government. It also gives citizens an opportunity to engage in their county government by providing an easy opportunity to speak directly to their representatives on a variety of issues.

The Telephone Town Hall meeting will be held 7 p.m. Feb. 2. Just call 1‐888‐409‐5380 toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACGTalk to participate.

Telephone Town Hall meetings are open to anyone.

When the Telephone Town Hall Meeting begins, an automated system dials the listed phone numbers within Arapahoe County. If you receive a call at your home, you can join the Telephone Town Hall Meeting by staying on the line. You do not need to take any additional steps to listen to the call.

If you do not receive a call, or you would like to dial into the Telephone Town Hall Meeting from your cell phone, or if you would prefer to follow along via the web, simply call the designated toll‐free phone number 1‐888‐409‐5380 or visit http://bit.ly/ACGTalk at any time during the meeting.

Each Telephone Town Hall Meeting lasts one hour. Participants can introduce any topic although we are offering this Telephone Town Hall to get citizen feedback on the future of Arapahoe County and what citizens see as priorities.

During the Telephone Town Hall Meeting, participants will hear a brief introduction from a County Commissioner, who will then answer questions from callers. Participants can request to ask a question or simply listen to the call on the phone without speaking.

Arapahoe County began offering Telephone Town Halls in 2016 to improve citizen engagement and access to County officials. Last year, Arapahoe County was able to reach nearly 20,000 residents, and as a result, Commissioners decided to continue this service to give citizens an easy opportunity to access their elected officials.

Citizens with questions about the County’s Telephone Town Hall service are encouraged to call 303‐795‐ 4284 or email askac@arapahoegov.com for more information.