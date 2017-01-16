Denver Metro

Winter Forecast: Action Day for Particulates and Visibility, Residential Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Saturday, 1/14/2017:

Calm winds and poor mixing of the atmosphere is expected to lead to moderate to poor air quality on Saturday and Sunday.

At 2PM (MST), Saturday, 1/14/2017 the highest AQI value was 79 for Particulate < 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST: Saturday, January 14, 2017, 3:30 PM MST Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Saturday and Sunday. Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Saturday and Sunday. Fine particulate concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range will be confined to locations within the Denver metro area on Saturday and Sunday. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion on Saturday and Sunday. Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Saturday and Sunday. Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Saturday and Sunday. Visibility is expected to be Poor on Sunday.