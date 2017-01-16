Deputies Look for Suspects in Puppy Theft

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with any information regarding the theft of a female Papillon puppy from Perfect Pets at 6840 S. University Boulevard. The store is offering a reward.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the female suspect picked up the puppy by the back of the neck out of a dog pen display and carried it to the back of the store toward the visiting booths. The male suspect distracted the store employee away from the female suspect, who then put the dog under her Puma sweatshirt. Both suspects left through a back exit without paying.

The first suspect is a white female. The second suspect is a white male. Both are in their 20s with dark hair.

Anyone with information about the crime, the whereabouts of the stolen dog, or the identification of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Additionally, Perfect Pets is offering a $300 reward. You can also call the ACSO Crime Tip Hotline at 720-874-8477 with information.

