Williams-Sonoma Recalls Quick Bread – Salmonella
Recall Notice:
Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread
Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination
Product Description:
- Net weight: 1 pound 2 ounces
- Packaging: yellow paper bag
- SKU 7839186
- Best By Dates: 1/2018 02118:A1, and, 1/2018 02018:A1
Distribution: Nationwide
CLICK HERE for more details from the FDA.
