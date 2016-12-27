Williams-Sonoma Recalls Quick Bread – Salmonella

| December 27, 2016

Recall Notice:

Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread

Reason for recall: Possible Salmonella contamination

Product Description:

  • Net weight: 1 pound 2 ounces
  • Packaging: yellow paper bag
  • SKU 7839186
  • Best By Dates: 1/2018 02118:A1, and, 1/2018 02018:A1

Distribution: Nationwide

CLICK HERE for more details from the FDA.

 


