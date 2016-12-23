TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Cheese Club Express Mac Macaroni & Cheese Dinner (Best By Dates: 11/3/2017, 11/4/2017, 11/18/2017, 11/22/2017, 10/20/2017, 10/21/2017, 10/23/2017, 10/29/2017, 11/1/2017, 11/2/2017, 11/11/2017,11/16/2017, 11/17/2017, 11/22/2017, 11/23/2017, 11/28/2017)



Great Value Macaroni & Cheese Original Cups Best By Dates: 10/22/2017, 10/19/2017, 10/27/2017, 10/28/2017, 11/3/2017, 11/7/2017, 11/18/2017, 11/20/2017, 11/21/2017



Big Win Original Macaroni & Cheese Dinner (Best By Date: 10/25/2017)

Reason for recall:

This follows notification from our supplier that the milk powder used in the seasoning has the potential for Salmonella contamination. Distribution: Product was distributed nationwide through retail stores. Click here for more information from Treehouse Foods.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/13/2016

Laura Van Wagenen-Birdsill, Wholesale Food and Food Recall Coordinator | 303-692-3649 | mailto:laura.vanwagenen-birdsill@state.co.us