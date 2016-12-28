Today’s Events – Wednesday, Dec. 28
Baby Bounce. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers. 10-10:30 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.
Music & Movement. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.
Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck. 12 p.m., Bennett Community Center. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.
Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day. 12:30 p.m., Byers American Legion Hall.
Recovery in Christ. 7-9 p.m., Valley Bank, Strasburg.
