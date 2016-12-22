Baby Bounce. Songs, stories and rhyme times for babies up to age 2 and their caregivers. 10-10:30 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.

Music & Movement. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.

Bennett Young At Heart seniors potluck. 12 p.m., Bennett Community Center. Shirley Kuzara, (303)644-4768.

Byers Silver & Gold senior citizens game day. 12:30 p.m., Byers American Legion Hall.

Everyone Loves a Train! In a special display made entirely of LEGOs, participants will watch a model train travel through a wintery display of town and country settings. Members of the Youth in Model Railroading Club will be on hand to answer questions and share information about their club, the only model railroad club exclusively for kids. 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Bennett Anythink.

I-70 Corridor Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn. 12 p.m., Valley Bank, Strasburg.

Deer Trail Community Blood Drive. Donors should eat a full meal and drink plenty of water prior to their contribution. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Diane Craven at (303)877-0184, (719)764-2496 or dianec34@hotmail.com, or visit www.bonfils.org. 2 – 6 p.m. Deer Trail School Cafeteria.

Bennett Municipal Court. 7 p.m., Town Hall, 355 Fourth St.

Recovery in Christ. 7-9 p.m., Valley Bank, Strasburg.