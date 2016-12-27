Today’s Events – Tuesday, Dec. 27

| December 27, 2016

Story time. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy stories, puppets, songs and finger plays. Stories focus on books that have stood the test of time. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett.

Family story time for ages 3-5. 11 a.m., Davies Library, Deer Trail.

Bennett Board of Trustees. Work-study 5:30 p.m. Regular meeting 7 p.m. Town Hall, 355 Fourth St.

