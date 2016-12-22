Story time. Kids ages 2-4 will enjoy stories, puppets, songs and finger plays. Stories focus on books that have stood the test of time. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.

Family story time for ages 3-5. 11 a.m., Davies Library, Deer Trail.

Strasburg Seniors Comanche VIP Association. 12 p.m., Strasburg American Legion Hall, 56423 Westview Ave.

Everyone Loves a Train! In a special display made entirely of LEGOs, participants will watch a model train travel through a wintery display of town and country settings. Members of the Youth in Model Railroading Club will be on hand to answer questions and share information about their club, the only model railroad club exclusively for kids. 12 – 7 p.m. Bennett Anythink.

Bennett-Watkins Lions Club. 7 p.m., Bennett Community Center, 1100 W. Colfax. Jo Brandenburg, (303)908-0796.