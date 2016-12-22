Music & Movement. Ages 2-6 can sing, dance and learn to play basic instruments. 10 a.m., Anythink Bennett library.

Family story time for ages 3-5. 11 a.m., Davies Library, Deer Trail.

Bingo for Books. 4:15 p.m., Anythink Bennett library.

Everyone Loves a Train! In a special display made entirely of LEGOs, participants will watch a model train travel through a wintery display of town and country settings. Members of the Youth in Model Railroading Club will be on hand to answer questions and share information about their club, the only model railroad club exclusively for kids. 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Bennett Anythink.

Agate School Board. 6 p.m.

AA Strasburg Sobriety. 7:30 p.m., Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.