Today’s Events – Saturday, Dec. 17
Nature Time! Park history and its plants, birds and animals. Outdoor nature walks weather-permitting. All ages welcome. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton.
Holiday candy bark. Adults can indulge their sweet tooth by making candy bark. Space limited; registration required. To sign up, visit the online calendar at anythinklibraries.org. 10:30 a.m. Bennett Anythink.
Bennett Park & Rec Parents Night Out. Kids activities and “The Polar Express.” 6-10 p.m. Bennett Rec Center.
High School Sports
Boys & Girls Basketball. Byers @ Elbert.2 p.m.
Wrestling. Bennett @ Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament @ Budweiser Events Center, Loveland. 8 a.m.
Wrestling. Strasburg @ Weld Central Tournament. 9 a.m.
Wrestling. Byers @ Wray Tournament. 9:15 a.m.
Middle School Sports
Boys Basketball. Hemphill Middle School Tourney. 9 a.m.
