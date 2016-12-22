Today’s Events – Saturday, Dec. 17

| December 17, 2016

Nature Time! Park history and its plants, birds and animals. Outdoor nature walks weather-permitting. All ages welcome. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Barr Lake State Park, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton.

Holiday candy bark. Adults can indulge their sweet tooth by making candy bark. Space limited; registration required. To sign up, visit the online calendar at anythinklibraries.org. 10:30 a.m. Bennett Anythink.

Bennett Park & Rec Parents Night Out. Kids activities and “The Polar Express.” 6-10 p.m. Bennett Rec Center.

 

High School Sports

Boys & Girls Basketball. Byers @ Elbert.2 p.m.

Wrestling. Bennett @ Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament @ Budweiser Events Center, Loveland. 8 a.m.

Wrestling. Strasburg @ Weld Central Tournament. 9 a.m.

Wrestling. Byers @ Wray Tournament. 9:15 a.m.  

Middle School Sports

Boys Basketball. Hemphill Middle School Tourney. 9 a.m.

