Today’s Events – Monday, Dec. 26

| December 26, 2016

High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal. 6:30 p.m., Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome.

Deer Trail School Board. 7 p.m.

Bingo. 7 p.m., Byers American Legion Hall.

AA Strasburg Sobriety. 7:30 p.m., Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.

Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Today’s Events – Monday, Dec. 26

High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal. 6:30 p.m., Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome.Read More

Today’s Events – Sunday, Dec. 25

Merry Christmas!

  • Today’s Events – Saturday, Dec. 24

  • Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility 

  • Today’s Events – Friday, Dec. 23

  • COLORADO ROCKIES ANNOUNCE 2017 MAJOR LEAGUE COACHING STAFF

  • Today’s Events – Thursday, Dec. 22

  • Action Day for Visibility

  • Today’s Events – Wednesday, Dec. 21

  • Today’s Events – Tuesday, Dec. 20

    • Leave a Reply

    %d bloggers like this: