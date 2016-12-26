Today’s Events – Monday, Dec. 26
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal. 6:30 p.m., Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome.
Deer Trail School Board. 7 p.m.
Bingo. 7 p.m., Byers American Legion Hall.
AA Strasburg Sobriety. 7:30 p.m., Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
