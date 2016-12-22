Today’s Events – Monday, Dec. 19
Veterans lunch hosted by The Senior Hub. 1 p.m., Rookies Restaurant, Strasburg. Proof of service required. Malcolm Babb, (303)822-6572 or Tom Rapp, (303)955-6609.
Strasburg Metro Parks & Recreation District Board. 6 p.m., Strasburg Recreation Center, 1932 Burton St.
Byers Fire Rescue. 6 p.m., Byers Firehouse.
Bennett Planning & Zoning Commission. 7 p.m., Town Hall, 355 Fourth St.
Bennett Parks & Recreation District Board. 5:15 p.m., Bennett Recreation Center, 455 S. First St.
High Plains Music Ensemble rehearsal. 6:30 p.m., Strasburg High School band room. New players welcome.
Bingo. 7 p.m., Byers American Legion Hall.
AA Strasburg Sobriety. 7:30 p.m., Saron Lutheran Church, 1656 Main St. Lane Shade, (303)717-2263.
