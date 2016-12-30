Today’s Events – Friday, Dec. 30

| December 30, 2016

Al-Anon family group. For more information call (303)888-4525.

Story time. 10 a.m., Kelver Library, Byers.

Adult book club. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. 10:30 a.m. Bennett Anythink.

