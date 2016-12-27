After suffering a heart attack, ‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in George Lucas’ epic intergalactic movie series, Star Wars, Carrie Fisher was an American actress, screenwriter, author, producer, and speaker.

Fisher was born in Beverly Hills, California, October 21, 1956, as the daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds. When Fisher was two years old, her father left Fisher’s mother for actress Elizabeth Taylor. The following year her mother remarried as well. Fisher “hid in books” as a child, becoming known in her family as “the bookworm.” She spent her earliest years reading classic literature, and writing poetry while attended Beverly Hills High School. At the age of 15 she appeared as a debutante and singer in the hit Broadway revival Irene (1973), which also starred her mother. In 1973, Fisher enrolled at London’s Central School of Speech and Drama, and later, in 1978, Fisher was accepted into Sarah Lawrence College, where she studied the arts. However, she left before graduating due to conflicts filming Star Wars. Her other film roles included Shampoo (1975), The Blues Brothers (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986), The ‘Burbs (1989), and When Harry Met Sally… (1989).

Carrie Fisher

October 21, 1956 – December 27, 2016