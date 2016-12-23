Shearer’s Foods.. possible salmonella contamination
14 Brands and Flavor seasonings.. potential salmonella contamination
Chip products that use the same kind of buttermilk seasoning powder:
- Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Krinkle Kettle Chip (various sizes)
- Delish Jalapeno White Cheddar Kettle Chip (various sizes)
- Larry the Cable Guy Biscuits & Gravy Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)
- Larry the Cable Guy Jalapeno Popper Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)
- Essential Everyday Nacho Tortilla (various sizes)
- Essential Everyday Spicy Nacho Tortilla
- Market Essential Nacho Tortilla
- Market Essential Spicy Nacho Tortilla
- Essential Everyday Classic Mix
Reason for recall:
The buttermilk powder may contain traces of Salmonella. Pictured below are some of the products affected. CLICK HERE for a COMPLETE LIST of products.
Distributed Nationwide.
