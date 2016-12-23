14 Brands and Flavor seasonings.. potential salmonella contamination

Chip products that use the same kind of buttermilk seasoning powder:

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Krinkle Kettle Chip (various sizes)

Sour Cream & Onion Krinkle Kettle Chip (various sizes) Delish Jalapeno White Cheddar Kettle Chip (various sizes)

Jalapeno White Cheddar Kettle Chip (various sizes) Larry the Cable Guy Biscuits & Gravy Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)

Biscuits & Gravy Thin Potato Chips (various sizes) Larry the Cable Guy Jalapeno Popper Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)

Jalapeno Popper Thin Potato Chips (various sizes) Essential Everyday Nacho Tortilla (various sizes)

Nacho Tortilla (various sizes) Essential Everyday Spicy Nacho Tortilla

Spicy Nacho Tortilla Market Essential Nacho Tortilla

Nacho Tortilla Market Essential Spicy Nacho Tortilla

Spicy Nacho Tortilla Essential Everyday Classic Mix

Reason for recall:

The buttermilk powder may contain traces of Salmonella. Pictured below are some of the products affected. CLICK HERE for a COMPLETE LIST of products.

Distributed Nationwide.



