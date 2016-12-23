Shearer’s Foods.. possible salmonella contamination

| December 22, 2016

14 Brands and Flavor seasonings.. potential salmonella contamination

Chip products that use the same kind of buttermilk seasoning powder:

  • Deep River Sour Cream & Onion Krinkle Kettle Chip (various sizes)
  • Delish Jalapeno White Cheddar Kettle Chip (various sizes)
  • Larry the Cable Guy Biscuits & Gravy Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)
  • Larry the Cable Guy Jalapeno Popper Thin Potato Chips (various sizes)
  • Essential Everyday Nacho Tortilla (various sizes)
  • Essential Everyday Spicy Nacho Tortilla
  • Market Essential Nacho Tortilla
  • Market Essential Spicy Nacho Tortilla
  • Essential Everyday Classic Mix

Reason for recall:

The buttermilk powder may contain traces of Salmonella. Pictured below are some of the products affected. CLICK HERE for a COMPLETE LIST of products.

Distributed Nationwide.

 


