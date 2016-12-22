DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform another round of safety critical work on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 267.5 on the Garrison Bridge tonight. Crews laid two separate patches of concrete last week and noticed that the first patch they installed was also crumbling while they were removing and replacing the second concrete patch last night. The crumbling surface could cause a safety hazard. Crews will remove and replace the concrete patch, which will require a double lane closure.

The closure will begin with a single eastbound right lane closure at 7 p.m. and will be a double right lane closure at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m.

For additional information, call the project information line at 1-888-759-6197, Option 9, e-mail the team at I70Garrisoninfo@gmail.com, or visit www.codot.gov/projects/i-70-over-garrison-street.