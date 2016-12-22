DENVER — Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, incremental land closures will occur until there is a full eastbound shutdown of I-70 from Central Park Boulevard to Peoria Street to remove an overhead sign structure as part of the I-70 over Havana Street Bridge Replacement project.

The full closure will begin with a single lane at 7 p.m., double lanes at 9 p.m., triple lanes at 11 p.m. and all lanes at 11:30 p.m. All lanes will reopen at 5 a.m.

The eastbound I-70 on-ramp at Central Park Boulevard, and the I-70 eastbound Havana on-ramp will be closed at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. The eastbound I-70 Havana off-ramp, and the eastbound I-70 Peoria Street off-ramp will be closed at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m.

DETOUR

All eastbound traffic will be detoured north onto Central Park Boulevard, east onto 47th Avenue, and south onto Peoria Street, to access the interstate traveling east.

For additional information, call the project information line at (720) 541-9189, or e-mail i70havana@gmail.com, or visit the project website and sign up for updates at www.codot.gov/projects/i70overhavana. For more information on travel conditions, visit COTrip.org, sign up for GovDelivery, or call 511.