Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2016:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, December 29, 2016. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Thursday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Limited atmospheric ventilation will cause Poor visibility on Thursday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Wednesday, 12/28/2016 the highest AQI value was 51 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.



Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations of fine particulates are most likely within the Denver Metro area. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion in these areas on Wednesday and Thursday.



Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Thursday. Moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are most likely within the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 7-10 AM and from 5-9 PM on Thursday. For health recommendations, please see Fine Particulate Matter above.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Thursday.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Wednesday, December 28, 2016, 2:00 PM MST

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.