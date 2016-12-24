Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Friday, December 23, 2016:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Saturday, December 24, 2016. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Saturday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Stagnant conditions and a prolonged inversion will limit mixing, allowing visibility to degrade to poor on Saturday.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

http://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Friday, 12/23/2016 the highest AQI value was 64 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Friday, December 23, 2016, 2:30 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate on Friday and Saturday. Moderate conditions are most likely along the Front Range Urban corridor, including the Denver Metro Area, Colorado Springs, Ft. Collins, and Greeley. Colorado Springs will clean out late on Friday and be in the good category on Saturday. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Friday and Saturday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Friday and Saturday. Moderate concentrations are most likely in the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 7-10 AM and 5-9 PM. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas on Friday and Saturday, particularly while moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are experienced.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Saturday.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Friday, December 24, 2016, 2:30 PM MST

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.