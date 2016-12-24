Arapahoe County offices closed Monday, Dec. 26
Arapahoe County offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the holiday. All offices will resume normal business operations on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Please visit www.arapahoegov.com for immediate assistance. Arapahoe County wishes you a safe and happy holiday.
