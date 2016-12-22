Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect

This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PM on Wednesday, December 21, 2016:

An Action Day for Visibility is now in effect for the seven-county Denver-Boulder metropolitan area . Indoor Burning Restrictions and requests to limit driving are now in effect until at least 4 PM Thursday, December 22, 2016. Poor visibility and an exceedance of the state visibility standard are expected on Thursday. Otherwise, good or moderate air quality conditions are expected. No other air quality advisories are in effect.

Calm winds and stagnant conditions will promote visibility degradation throughout the day on Thursday.

A poorly maintained vehicle pollutes more than a well maintained one. If you must drive, properly maintain your vehicle. We’ll all breathe easier!

At 2PM (MST), Wednesday, 12/21/2016 the highest AQI value was 52 for Particulate less than 2.5 micrometers which indicates Moderate air quality. Respiratory symptoms possible in unusually sensitive individuals, possible aggravation of heart or lung disease in people with cardiopulmonary disease and older adults. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 2:00 PM MST

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate conditions are most likely in the Denver Metro Area, and northward along the I-25 corridor to Ft. Collins and Greeley. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday and Thursday. Moderate concentrations are most likely in the Denver Metro area near busy roadways, particularly between the hours of 7-10 AM and 5-9 PM. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion in these areas on Wednesday and Thursday, particularly while moderate concentrations of nitrogen dioxide are experienced.

Visibility is expected to be Moderate to Poor on Thursday.

COLORADO SMOKE OUTLOOK:

Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 2:00 PM MST

Light to moderate smoke is possible near prescribed fires and small wildfires around the state.

What if there is a wildfire or smoke in your area?

The focus of the Colorado Smoke Outlook is on large fires (e.g., greater than 100 acres in size). Nevertheless, smoke from smaller fires, prescribed fires, and/or smoke from new fires not yet known to CDPHE air quality meteorologists may cause locally heavy smoke. If there is smoke in your neighborhood, see the public health recommendations below.

Public health recommendations for areas affected by smoke: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Fine particulates may reach the Unhealthy category where smoke is heavy. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. IF VISIBILITY IS LESS THAN 5 MILES IN SMOKE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, SMOKE HAS REACHED LEVELS THAT ARE UNHEALTHY.

