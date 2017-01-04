Congressional candidate visits Byers

| August 23, 2016

DSC_5333

Bob Seay, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congressional District No. 4, shakes the hand of Emmy Gustafson of Byers at May Farms Aug. 23. Seay is a music teacher from Lamar who is challenging Republican Rep. Ken Buck. Watch The I-70 Scout & Eastern Colorado News for information on Seay and other candidates running to represent the I-70 Corridor from Watkins to Agate.

